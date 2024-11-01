Linux Mint 22.3, codenamed "Zena", was officially released on January 13, 2026, as a part of the popular long-term support (LTS) series. This version is designed to be a reliable and user-friendly operating system that focuses on stability and small but meaningful improvements to the daily desktop experience. Because it is an LTS release, users can count on it for the long term, as it is scheduled to receive security updates and support until April 2029. This update brings a variety of refinements to the desktop interface and introduces several new tools to help users manage their computers more easily.
The following features are new in this release:
- Redesigned Application Menu: The Cinnamon menu has a fresh layout with a new sidebar for favorite apps and more ways to customize how categories appear.
- System Information Tool: A brand-new app that lets you easily check your computer's hardware details, such as your graphics card, BIOS version, and USB connections.
- System Administration Tool: A simple utility that allows you to change boot menu settings and startup options without needing to use technical commands.
- Pausing File Operations: In the Nemo file manager, you can now pause and resume file transfers like copying or moving, which is helpful for large files.
- Improved On-Screen Keyboard: A new, native virtual keyboard that works better with modern display technologies and different language layouts.
- Notification Badges: App icons on the taskbar now show small badges to let you know if you have unread notifications or alerts.
- Enhanced Night Light: A new "Always On" option for the blue-light filter and a dedicated panel icon to turn it on or off quickly.
- Updated Warpinator: The file-sharing tool now supports sending simple text messages between computers and has better support for modern internet connections.