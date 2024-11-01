Linux Mint 22.3, codenamed "Zena", was officially released on January 13, 2026, as a part of the popular long-term support (LTS) series. This version is designed to be a reliable and user-friendly operating system that focuses on stability and small but meaningful improvements to the daily desktop experience. The Xfce edition remains the most lightweight choice, perfect for older hardware or users who want maximum performance. It features the stable 4.18 desktop with improved integration for Mint’s new tools.