LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) is a Debian-based version of Linux Mint that offers the same user-friendly experience with Debian as its base. The first version of LMDE was released in 2010. It provides a balance between the stability of Debian and the user-friendly features of Linux Mint. LMDE is suitable for users who prefer the Debian ecosystem with the familiar Linux Mint desktop environment. Its goal is to ensure Linux Mint can continue to deliver the same user experience if Ubuntu was ever to disappear.