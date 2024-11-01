Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Lubuntu 25.10
Lubuntu is a lightweight and energy-efficient Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. It uses the LXQt desktop environment, making it suitable for older hardware or systems with limited resources. Lubuntu offers a fast and responsive user experience, with a focus on simplicity and efficiency. Lubuntu received official recognition as a formal member of the Ubuntu family on 11 May 2011. Lubuntu originally used the LXDE desktop, but moved to the LXQt desktop with the release of Lubuntu 18.10.

