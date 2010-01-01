Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Mageia 8 Plasma
Mageia is a community-driven and user-friendly Linux distribution. It aims to provide a stable and reliable operating system with the latest software updates. Mageia supports multiple desktop environments and is suitable for both desktop and server use, offering a flexible and customizable experience for a diverse range of users. Mageia was created in 2010 as a fork of Mandriva Linux, by a group of former employees of Mandriva and several other members of the Mandriva community. Mageia offers a very large repository of software, such as productivity applications and a large variety of games.
Fetching queue position...
This demo is powered by noVNC. noVNC is maintained by the developers of ThinLinc - the turnkey Linux terminal server. Try ThinLinc now for free