Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
NixOS 23.11 Minimal
NixOS is a unique Linux distribution known for its declarative approach to system configuration using the Nix package manager. It allows users to specify their system configuration in a reproducible way. NixOS is suitable for users who value a functional package management system and want precise control over their system configuration. NixOS uses an immutable design and an atomic update model. One of NixOS's most distinguishing features is the ability to declaratively configure the whole system. This is done by specifying a configuration file which specifies the entire system state, including which packages should be installed and all the various system settings and options.
Fetching queue position...
This demo is powered by noVNC. noVNC is maintained by the developers of ThinLinc - the turnkey Linux terminal server. Try ThinLinc now for free