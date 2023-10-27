Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
OpenIndiana 20231027 Minimal
OpenIndiana is a free and open-source operating system based on the illumos kernel. It inherits the legacy of OpenSolaris and provides a platform for server and desktop use. OpenIndiana is suitable for users interested in the Solaris ecosystem, offering features such as the ZFS file system and DTrace. OpenIndiana uses the network based Image Packaging System (IPS). OpenIndiana supports a wide range of popular software, including the main open source Internet server software, databases, Internet client software, development languages and tools and more.
Fetching queue position...
