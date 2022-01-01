Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
PeppermintOS Latest Debian.Xfce
Peppermint OS is a lightweight Linux distribution based on Devuan and Debian. Peppermint comes with nearly nothing installed other than, the core packages needed to run the system. It is a bare-bones OS, with no firewall, browser, office or media player. The distribution once offered a hybrid LXDE/Xfce desktop environment, mixing LXDE's lxsession with Xfce's panel and application menu. Starting in 2022, Peppermint OS shifted to using the Xfce desktop, dropping the LXDE components.
