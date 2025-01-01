Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Pop!_OS 20.04 Main
Pop!_OS is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution developed by System76. It features the GNOME desktop environment and is designed with a focus on usability and productivity. Pop!_OS is primarily built to be bundled with the computers built by System76, but can also be downloaded and installed on most computers. Pop!_OS provides default disk encryption, streamlined window and workspace management, keyboard shortcuts for navigation as well as built-in power management profiles. Pop!_OS provides full out-of-the-box support for both AMD and Nvidia GPUs.
