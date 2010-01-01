Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Porteus Linux 5.01 LXDE
Porteus is a lightweight and portable Linux distribution designed to run from removable media such as USB drives. The Porteus project started out as 'Slax Remix' at the beginning of 2010. Porteus is based on a substantially modified and optimized version of the Linux Live Scripts. Porteus is preloaded with a variety of software that the user selects before installing. The system is downloaded only after selecting various options from a menu including one of four windows management systems, a browser and other features. Porteus uses a package manager utilizing slackware.
