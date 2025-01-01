Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
RebornOS is a modern, Arch-based Linux distribution. It stands out for its advanced installer, which allows users to choose what's installed, including a wide selection of desktops and window managers. This makes it highly customizable and always up-to-date, thanks to its rolling release system. The RebornOS team comprises developers, artists, and other talented individuals who aim to make Arch Linux as user-friendly as possible.
