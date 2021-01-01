Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Rocky Linux 9 MATE
Rocky Linux is a community-driven enterprise Linux distribution designed to be a downstream, binary-compatible alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). It aims to provide a stable and secure platform for businesses and organizations seeking a reliable and open-source solution. Rocky Linux is suitable for production servers and mission-critical environments. Rocky Linux was founded in 2021 by Gregory Kurtzer, one of the co-founders of CentOS, after Red Hat discontinued CentOS.
