Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Slax Latest Slackware
Slax is a compact, fast, and modern Linux operating system with a modular approach. It is designed to run directly from a USB flash drive without the need for installation, making it truly portable. Despite its small size, Slax offers a visually appealing graphical user interface and a carefully curated selection of pre-installed programs such as a file manager, text editor, terminal, and more. It is built on either Slackware or Debian, allowing users to take advantage of the vast ecosystem of each platform.
Fetching queue position...
This demo is powered by noVNC. noVNC is maintained by the developers of ThinLinc - the turnkey Linux terminal server. Try ThinLinc now for free