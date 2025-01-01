Signin to access internet inside the operating systems
Solus 4.3 MATE
Solus is an independent and user-friendly Linux distribution that features the Budgie desktop environment. It is designed for desktop use, providing a streamlined and visually appealing experience. Solus includes its own package management system, eopkg, and is suitable for users who want a curated and cohesive Linux desktop environment. Solus has a semi-rolling release model, with new package updates landing in the stable repository. Solus comes with an in-house desktop environment called Budgie desktop.
Fetching queue position...
This demo is powered by noVNC. noVNC is maintained by the developers of ThinLinc - the turnkey Linux terminal server. Try ThinLinc now for free