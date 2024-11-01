Ubuntu 21.10, also known by its codename "Impish Indri", was released on October 14, 2021. This version brought several new features and improvements to the Ubuntu operating system. Here are some of the key new features:

GNOME 40: This was a major update that changed the layout and workflow of some core elements of the desktop experience.

Firefox as a Snap: The version of Firefox that ships by default with Ubuntu now comes packaged as a Snap, allowing for quicker updates and some additional security benefits.

Linux Kernel 5.13: This new kernel version brought new security features and better device support.

Light Theme by Default: The light version of the Yaru theme became the default.

The support for Ubuntu 21.10 was ended in July 2022.