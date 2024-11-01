The 22.04 release of Ubuntu, also known as "Jammy Jellyfish", was officially launched on April 21, 2022. This version is a Long Term Support (LTS) release, which means it will be supported with updates and security patches until April 2027.
Here are some key new features that were introduced in Ubuntu 22.04:
- Accent Color Selection: Users can personalize the desktop experience by choosing different accent colors.
- New Screenshot and Screencast Tool: A revamped tool for taking screenshots and recording desktop videos.
- New Multitasking Setting: This setting allows users to enable hot corners, which brings up the activities area when the cursor is moved to the top left corner.
- GNOME 42: Significant usability, battery, and performance improvements with GNOME 42.
- LibreOffice 7.3: The latest version of the popular open-source office suite is included.
- Wayland Support: Wayland enabled by default.