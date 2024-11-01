Ubuntu 22.10, also known by its codename "Kinetic Kudu", was a significant update to the Ubuntu operating system. It came with several new features that enhanced the user experience and system performance. Here are some of the key features:

The desktop environment was updated to GNOME 43, which provided new ways to interact with your device and helped you complete tasks faster.

Quick Settings were redesigned for faster access to commonly used options such as Wi-Fi settings, Dark Mode, audio device switching, and more.

Ubuntu 22.10 defaulted to PipeWire as the audio system, which improved performance and compatibility, especially with modern Bluetooth devices.

The system settings were improved, and a few notable apps were ported to GTK 4.

The release also included system-wide WebP support and Linux Kernel 5.19.

However, it's important to note that Ubuntu 22.10 was a non-LTS (Long Term Support) release, and the support ended on July 20, 2023.