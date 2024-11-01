Ubuntu 22.10, also known by its codename "Kinetic Kudu", was a significant update to the Ubuntu operating system. It came with several new features that enhanced the user experience and system performance. Here are some of the key features:
- The desktop environment was updated to GNOME 43, which provided new ways to interact with your device and helped you complete tasks faster.
- Quick Settings were redesigned for faster access to commonly used options such as Wi-Fi settings, Dark Mode, audio device switching, and more.
- Ubuntu 22.10 defaulted to PipeWire as the audio system, which improved performance and compatibility, especially with modern Bluetooth devices.
- The system settings were improved, and a few notable apps were ported to GTK 4.
- The release also included system-wide WebP support and Linux Kernel 5.19.
However, it's important to note that Ubuntu 22.10 was a non-LTS (Long Term Support) release, and the support ended on July 20, 2023.