Ubuntu 23.04, also known as "Lunar Lobster", was a significant release with several new features and updates. This release reached end of life on January 25, 2024.

Here are some of the new features that were introduced in Ubuntu 23.04:

New Flutter-based installer : Ubuntu 23.04 introduced a new installer based on Flutter, which provided a modern and refreshing look and made the OS installation process easier.

: Ubuntu 23.04 introduced a new installer based on Flutter, which provided a modern and refreshing look and made the OS installation process easier. GNOME 44 : This version of Ubuntu shipped with GNOME 44, which brought several usability improvements.

: This version of Ubuntu shipped with GNOME 44, which brought several usability improvements. New Notification Badge : A new notification badge was added to improve the user interface.

: A new notification badge was added to improve the user interface. QR for Sharing WiFi Network : A new feature was added to share WiFi networks using QR codes.

: A new feature was added to share WiFi networks using QR codes. New Kernel Version and Updated Apps: The release included a new kernel version and updated apps for a better user experience.

Remember, it's always important to keep your system updated to the latest version to benefit from the most recent features and security updates. If you're still using Ubuntu 23.04, consider upgrading to a newer version.