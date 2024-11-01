Ubuntu 23.10, codename "Mantic Minotaur", was released in October 2023. This version brought several new features and improvements:

GNOME 45 : The latest GNOME desktop environment was included, offering a new workspace indicator, full-height sidebar, and many usability and performance improvements.

: The latest GNOME desktop environment was included, offering a new workspace indicator, full-height sidebar, and many usability and performance improvements. Linux Kernel 6.5 : This update provided enhancements like MIDI 2.0 support, improved support for Rust, and better power management features.

: This update provided enhancements like MIDI 2.0 support, improved support for Rust, and better power management features. Flutter-based App Center : A new App Center was introduced, built in Flutter, which provided a fast and intuitive way to manage both deb and snap packages on your machine.

: A new App Center was introduced, built in Flutter, which provided a fast and intuitive way to manage both deb and snap packages on your machine. Ubuntu Tiling Assistant: This feature improved the window-tiling system, making it easier to manage multi-window setups.

The support for Ubuntu 23.10 will end in July 2024. This means that after this date, Ubuntu 23.10 will not receive any more updates or security patches. It's recommended to upgrade to a newer version before the end of life date to keep your system secure and up-to-date.