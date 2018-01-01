The 24.04 release of Ubuntu, codenamed “Noble Numbat”, is a Long Term Support (LTS) version that offers a host of new features and improvements. Here are some of the key features:

: This provides enhanced support for the latest CPUs and GPUs, and optimized power management for laptops. New Quick Settings menu: Change Wi-Fi settings, and enable Dark Mode, Bluetooth, Night Light, and more.

This release is set to offer a stable and robust operating system catering to a diverse user base, from personal computing enthusiasts to professional developers and enterprises.