The 24.04 release of Ubuntu, codenamed “Noble Numbat”, is a Long Term Support (LTS) version that offers a host of new features and improvements. Here are some of the key features:
- Extended Support: Ubuntu 24.04 LTS will receive updates for 12 years, including the extension period with the Pro subscription.
- Installer Improvements: The installation experience has been enhanced with a modern user interface and easy-to-follow screens.
- Software Center Update: The new Flutter-based software center offers a sleek user interface and a better user experience.
- GNOME 46 Upgrade: This upgrade promises better touchscreen support, improved responsiveness, and smoother animations.
- Linux Kernel 6.8: This provides enhanced support for the latest CPUs and GPUs, and optimized power management for laptops.
- New Quick Settings menu: Change Wi-Fi settings, and enable Dark Mode, Bluetooth, Night Light, and more.
This release is set to offer a stable and robust operating system catering to a diverse user base, from personal computing enthusiasts to professional developers and enterprises.