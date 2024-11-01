Ubuntu 24.10, codenamed Oracular Oriole was released on October 10, 2024. This interim release brings several exciting features, including the latest Linux Kernel 6.11, GNOME 47 desktop environment, and improved user permissions controls. It also celebrates Ubuntu's 20th anniversary with special wallpapers and the original startup sound. However, Ubuntu 24.10 will only receive updates and support for 9 months, after which it will reach its end of life.

New features: