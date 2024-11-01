Ubuntu 25.04, codenamed Plucky Puffin, is an interim release that brings fresh updates and improvements to the Ubuntu desktop experience. It is powered by Linux kernel 6.14 and the latest GNOME 48 environment, making everyday tasks smoother and faster. However, since it is not a long-term support version, its updates will be maintained for only 9 months, with the end of support coming in January 2026. Here are some of the key new features in this release:

Notification Grouping: Better management of notifications to help reduce clutter on the desktop.

Better management of notifications to help reduce clutter on the desktop. Improved Flatpak Handling: Smoother installation and updating of Flatpak applications.

Smoother installation and updating of Flatpak applications. Headphone Notifications: On-screen alerts when headphones are connected.

On-screen alerts when headphones are connected. Wellbeing Features: Options to set screen time limits, movement reminders, and eyesight reminders.

Options to set screen time limits, movement reminders, and eyesight reminders. Battery Charge Limiting: A new setting that allows laptop users to limit battery charge to prolong battery life.

This release is a great choice if you enjoy trying out the latest features and enhancements, while those looking for long-term stability might consider an LTS version instead.