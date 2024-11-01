Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, codenamed Resolute Raccoon, is the next long-term support release of Ubuntu, scheduled for April 23, 2026. Powered by Linux kernel 7.0, the GNOME 50 desktop environment codenamed "Tokyo", and the Mesa 26.0 graphics stack, it delivers a polished Wayland-only experience with 5 years of standard support and up to 10 years with Ubuntu Pro. Here are the key highlights:

GNOME 50 Desktop: Ships with the latest GNOME 50 release featuring variable refresh rate (VRR) support, improved legacy X11 app scaling via XWayland, and new parental controls.

Ships with the latest GNOME 50 release featuring variable refresh rate (VRR) support, improved legacy X11 app scaling via XWayland, and new parental controls. New Default Apps: Introduces Resources as the new system monitor and Showtime as the default video player.

Introduces as the new system monitor and as the default video player. Snap & Web Search in Overview: Two new extensions add Snap Store results and web search directly into the GNOME Shell Overview.

Two new extensions add Snap Store results and web search directly into the GNOME Shell Overview. Wayland-Only: With GNOME 50 dropping X11 session support, Ubuntu 26.04 goes fully Wayland. Legacy X11 apps continue to work via XWayland.

With GNOME 50 dropping X11 session support, Ubuntu 26.04 goes fully Wayland. Legacy X11 apps continue to work via XWayland. Visual Refresh: Colorful new Yaru folder icons, a fully opaque Ubuntu Dock, a new Resolute Raccoon boot spinner animation, and a fresh default wallpaper.

Colorful new Yaru folder icons, a fully opaque Ubuntu Dock, a new Resolute Raccoon boot spinner animation, and a fresh default wallpaper. Split Firmware Packages: The 600MB linux-firmware package is split into 17 vendor-specific packages, reducing bandwidth for updates.

The 600MB linux-firmware package is split into 17 vendor-specific packages, reducing bandwidth for updates. AI & GPU Workloads: Native AMD ROCm and NVIDIA CUDA packages available directly from Ubuntu's repositories.

Native AMD ROCm and NVIDIA CUDA packages available directly from Ubuntu's repositories. Security Improvements: Hardware-backed encryption via TPM, a new Security Center with Ubuntu Pro settings and TPM PIN management, and sudo now shows asterisks for password feedback.

Hardware-backed encryption via TPM, a new Security Center with Ubuntu Pro settings and TPM PIN management, and sudo now shows asterisks for password feedback. APT Enhancements: Expanded bash-completion, new why / why-not commands, and history/undo/redo/rollback support via APT 3.2.

Expanded bash-completion, new / commands, and history/undo/redo/rollback support via APT 3.2. OpenJDK 25: Updated default Java version to the latest LTS release.