elementary OS is a user-friendly Linux distribution that features the Pantheon desktop environment. It is known for its elegant design and focus on simplicity. elementary OS includes its own set of applications, providing a cohesive and visually pleasing experience for users who value aesthetics and ease of use. elementary OS is based on Ubuntu and comes with several in-house applications preinstalled including Photos, Music, Videos, Calendar, Terminal and Files. elementary OS follows a release when ready model. However, releases generally occur about a year after the release of the Ubuntu LTS release.