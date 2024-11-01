MX Linux is a Debian-based distribution with a focus on simplicity, stability, and performance. It features the Xfce desktop environment and includes a variety of tools to enhance the user experience. MX Linux is known for its ease of use and is suitable for users who want a reliable and efficient operating system. The development of MX Linux is a collaborative effort between the antiX and MX Linux communities. Extensive support is available through videos, documentation and a very friendly forum.