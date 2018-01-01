Slax is a compact, fast, and modern Linux operating system with a modular approach. It is designed to run directly from a USB flash drive without the need for installation, making it truly portable. Despite its small size, Slax offers a visually appealing graphical user interface and a carefully curated selection of pre-installed programs such as a file manager, text editor, terminal, and more. It is built on either Slackware or Debian, allowing users to take advantage of the vast ecosystem of each platform.