SparkyLinux is a fast, lightweight, and fully customizable operating system based on the Debian GNU/Linux operating system. It offers several versions for different use cases, making it a versatile choice for various users. SparkyLinux provides a ready-to-use, out-of-the-box experience with a set of slightly customized lightweight desktops. It has been built on the “testing” branch of Debian GNU/Linux, which means it offers fresh packages while maintaining a balance of stability.