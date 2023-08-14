Artix Linux is a rolling-release distribution that is based on Arch Linux. It offers different init systems such as OpenRC, runit, s6, and dinit, giving users the freedom to choose according to their preferences. This makes Artix Linux unique in its commitment to simplicity, security, and stability. The distribution is known for its fast and easy-to-use design, providing a user-friendly environment that promotes package simplicity and security. Artix Linux is also known for its regular updates and active community support, making it a reliable choice for users seeking a systemd-free Linux experience.