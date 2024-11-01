Ubuntu is a free and open-source operating system based on Debian. It's one of the most popular Linux distributions, known for its user-friendly interface, large software library, and strong community support. The operating system is developed by the British company Canonical, and a community of developers. Since the release of the first version in 2004, Ubuntu has become one of the most popular Linux distributions for general purposes. Ubuntu releases updated versions predictably every six months, and each release receives free support for nine months while long-term support (LTS) releases are supported for five years. Snap is pre-installed and ready to go on all recent releases of Ubuntu. Ubuntu is the base of many popular Linux distributions including Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, Zorin OS etc.